Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $547.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $547.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $5,482,453 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $516.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.15 and a 200 day moving average of $430.87.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

