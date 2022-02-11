Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00. The company traded as high as C$655.23 and last traded at C$653.66, with a volume of 16589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$640.73.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$767.14.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$17.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$611.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$565.06.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $12.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

