Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($209.60) to £140 ($189.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,794.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,189 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $190,734,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 1,092.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

