Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RACE. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.55.

RACE opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average is $235.44. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ferrari by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Ferrari by 209.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

