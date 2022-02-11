FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPFI opened at $4.44 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.