FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.99

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.15. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.
About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)
