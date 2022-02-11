FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.99

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.15. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.