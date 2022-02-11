FIL Ltd Acquires 200,726 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,726 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $28,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,083 shares of company stock worth $1,367,720. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $558.75 million, a PE ratio of -41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

