FIL Ltd Cuts Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,132 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $386,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

