FIL Ltd Has $30.84 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $30,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

