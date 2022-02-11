FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 132.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $40,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

