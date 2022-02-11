FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 474,911 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $27,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 195.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CLS stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

