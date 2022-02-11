Financial Analysis: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) vs. International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -66.74% -106.42% -27.97% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Riskified and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riskified presently has a consensus price target of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 199.51%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riskified and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $169.74 million 6.73 -$11.35 million N/A N/A International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

