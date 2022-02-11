Financial Contrast: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Obsidian Energy and The American Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and The American Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.59 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.70 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The American Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats The American Energy Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The American Energy Group Company Profile

The American Energy Group Ltd. is an energy resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes Yasin Block, Zamzama North, and Sanjawi projects. The company was founded on July 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Wilton, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.