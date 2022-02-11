Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. Finning International has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

