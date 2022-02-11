Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Finning International has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

