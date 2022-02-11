Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.
Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Finning International has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $32.23.
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
