First Foundation Advisors Acquires New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,117,000 after acquiring an additional 465,681 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $134.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

