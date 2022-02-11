First Foundation Advisors Has $334,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

