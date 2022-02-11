First Foundation Advisors Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $4,019,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $274,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 401,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 155,726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

