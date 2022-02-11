First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

