First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

