First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

