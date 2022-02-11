First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $318.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.94 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.19. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

