First Manhattan Co. Sells 2,360 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

