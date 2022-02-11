First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215,954 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

