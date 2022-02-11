First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 22,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

