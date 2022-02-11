First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 22,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $35.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.