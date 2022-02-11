First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, an increase of 1,008.4% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,474. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 76,805 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

