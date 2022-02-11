Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.55 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.81.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.40. 4,663,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

