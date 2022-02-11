Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.41. Fiserv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.550 EPS.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,663,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,364. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.81.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

