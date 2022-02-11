Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

NYSE FLO opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

