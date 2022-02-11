Fluity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a market cap of $219,137.77 and $2.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.63 or 0.07061737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,576.19 or 1.00052348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,178,436 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

