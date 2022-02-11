Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,931. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

