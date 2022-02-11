FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $125.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $117.30 on Friday. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.