Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $330.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its unified threat management (UTM) portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. However, intensifying competition due to increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns. Increased hiring, mostly in sales and marketing, and mergers & acquisitions spends remain overhangs on margin.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.82.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $325.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $159.87 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.86 and its 200 day moving average is $314.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

