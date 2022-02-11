Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.40 million-$441.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.57.

FWRD stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $100.73. 8,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,774. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

