Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post sales of $52.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $44.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $198.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.95 million to $198.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $223.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $224.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 374,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

