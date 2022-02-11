FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of FOXA opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

