Foxhaven Asset Management LP Takes $11.05 Million Position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,000. MELI Kaszek Pioneer accounts for 0.3% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 2.70% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEKA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEKA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

