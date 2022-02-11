Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,345 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $51,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

