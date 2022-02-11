Franklin Resources Inc. Has $46.80 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 131,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $46,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $23.44 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,997 shares of company stock worth $1,764,901. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.