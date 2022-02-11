Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $54.70 Million in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,555,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $92,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $4,219,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $30,622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $12,248,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

PYCR stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Paycor HCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.