Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,468 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,602,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $57,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

