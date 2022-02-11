Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,934,903 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934,903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $44,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 169.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 1,605.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

