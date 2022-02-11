Frederic B. Luddy Sells 6,600 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total value of $3,842,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $610.46 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $593.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.61. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 535.50, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,864,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

