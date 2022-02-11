Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Holdings Cut by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146,853 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 4.5% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 2.99% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $203,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

FYBR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

