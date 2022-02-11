Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $14.08 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $30,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $1,234,340 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

