FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.41 billion-$22.41 billion.

FUJIFILM stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

