Fundamenta Hits Market Capitalization of $180,535.03 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $180,535.03 and $5,028.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.25 or 0.07090136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.15 or 0.99708572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,226,417 coins and its circulating supply is 923,162 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.