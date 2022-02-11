FY2021 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Lowered by Analyst

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

