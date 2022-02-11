FY2021 EPS Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Cut by SVB Leerink

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of VIRX opened at $3.23 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $81,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

