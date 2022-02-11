FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Matrix Service Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75).
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of MTRX stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $168.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.58.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.
